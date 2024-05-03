May 4, 2024

Torn and bruised: Icelandic farmed salmon are terrifying

Esmond Barker May 3, 2024 2 min read

Collective Farming in Iceland // These Icelandic salmon are terrifying

May 2, 2024

Videos are circulating on social media of salmon with scarred bodies, torn fins and some being eaten by sea lice. You will find out in the video why breeding animals are in such a state.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • Salmon farming is widely considered a billion-dollar business in Iceland.
  • Animal rights activists are very concerned about the state of animal husbandry.
  • Animals are caught in nets where there is hardly room for them. Many are sick.
  • Another problem is that the sick animals that escape reproduce with healthy wild salmon and their numbers thus decline.

Farmed salmon in Iceland are in danger: they are diseased and partly eaten by sea lice and bacteria. Horrific video recordings are currently circulating on social media. Deformed fish are shown with deformed fins and deformed bodies.

Mass breeding in Iceland has been heavily criticized for the way the animals are kept. Animal rights activists and advocates protest to the authorities. But rarely anything happens.

