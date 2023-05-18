Drought and wind – Canada needs help fighting wildfires News

Not only are fires raging in Alberta, but three other provinces are now affected by several large fires.

Canada has launched an international appeal for help as wildfires continue to spread. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the situation in Alberta was extremely concerning.

In addition, the provinces of Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories are now affected by the fires, which are spreading more and more.

As a result, Canada is now turning to “other countries, the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand,” Blair said, asking them for help.

Thousands of firefighters are on the job

The wildfires that have raged in Alberta since early May have already burned more than half a million hectares of forest and grassland. Many residential buildings and businesses were destroyed.

About 2,500 firefighters from across the country and 400 soldiers are battling the flames in the county, 27 of which are currently out of control.

Remember the disaster year 2016

Alberta had already experienced massive fires in 2016. In that time more than 2,400 buildings had been destroyed. In light of climate change, experts warn that the frequency and intensity of wildfires will increase. In the prairie provinces in the west of the country, the average temperature has risen by 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

And in the country’s westernmost province of British Columbia, 60 fires were counted on Wednesday, 15 of which were deemed out of control. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the fires in the Northwest Territories region.

What will summer bring?

It is not uncommon for forests to burn in Canada in the summer. Authorities are concerned by the fact that many large fires are already burning in the spring. A spokeswoman for Alberta Emergency Services said: “There is no doubt that the summer is going to be difficult and that we are going to need help.”

Heat wave and drought in northwestern Canada

Given the number of fires, it will take months to deal with unless there is a major change in the weather that brings a lot of moisture.

It was a very dry April in western Canada, followed by record temperatures and strong winds from the beginning of May.

For several years, Western Canada has repeatedly experienced extreme weather events, which, according to experts, are increasing in intensity and frequency as a result of climate change.