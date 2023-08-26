The tourist area of ​​Andalusia is cut off from water at night due to drought

Lots of sunshine, temperatures over 30 degrees, and almost no rain. For many, this seems like key data for an ideal vacation spot. But in fact, there is a big problem behind it.

And the Spanish Andalusia region has been suffering from a drought that has been going on for months. Locals on the sunny coast of Spain are eagerly awaiting the rains. Meanwhile, the water does not flow at night in parts of the area.

According to Fox reports, it has not rained in the south of the Iberian Peninsula for weeks. Thus, the water levels in the tanks are constantly dropping. Because of this, more stringent measures have been taken, such as cutting off the water.

At first, there was no water for a few hours in the middle of the night. This has been the case now for a longer period of time. For example, the holiday resort of Torre del Mar has its water supply cut off from 10:30 PM until 8:30 AM the next day.

This is also the case in many of the surrounding cities. The authorities provide information about upcoming restrictions on a daily basis. Outback is even worse. In some communities, the precipitation stops after 6 pm.

The situation is not only causing problems in families. Shops and restaurants were also badly affected. Tourism plays a very important role in the economy of Andalusia.

The current situation raises concerns that the lack of water will damage the image. Vacation homes and campsites are also affected. So showering in the morning is not foolproof and going to the toilet at night becomes more difficult.