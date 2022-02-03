Switzerland with the highest per capita losses

Damage in the 27 European Union countries plus Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Turkey totaled 450 to 520 billion euros (calculated at 2020 prices), according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) Thursday in a new analysis announced.
Germany, as the most populous member of the European Union, recorded the highest economic damage among all 32 countries analyzed. In 41 years, they totaled about 110 billion euros. France and Italy followed. So losses per inhabitant were higher in Switzerland.
Only one third of the insured
The Copenhagen-based European Union body continued to insure only a quarter to a third of total damages. It is estimated that three percent of all extreme events were responsible for 60 percent of economic losses.
The number of deaths due to severe weather during this period was between 85,000 and 145,000, including more than 85 percent of heat waves such as the devastating one in 2003. (SDA)
