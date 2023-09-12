isolation Republicans want to force Joe Biden from office House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to recommend impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden to the committee. The White House denounces this as a political trick. published September 12, 2023 at 5:52 pm

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants the House to recommend impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden. Getty Images via AFP The White House says the proposal is purely politically motivated. France Press agency

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to recommend impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden over his business dealings with his family. McCarthy said on Tuesday that the House of Representatives discovered during its investigation that there was a “culture of corruption” surrounding the president’s family. McCarthy said Biden knew about his son Hunter’s business activities abroad and “lied” to residents about it.

The White House dismissed that as a politically motivated move by McCarthy to try to keep the right wing of his caucus on side during difficult budget negotiations. “McCarthy should not give in to far-right lawmakers who are threatening to shut down the government unless they secure a baseless, evidence-free trial against President Biden. The consequences for the American people are extremely serious,” spokesman Ian Sams said.

