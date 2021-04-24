The desperate search for the submarine continues

Keystone-sda.ch 1/7 The submarine “KRI Nanggala” is missing.

53 sailors on board a military submarine lost off Bali. Research continues, but is becoming increasingly useless due to the limited oxygen reserves on board. In addition to the USA, Australia is now also participating. Indonesian Armed Forces spokesman Djawara Wembo said that during Saturday, the rescue ship MV Swift Rescue of the Singapore Navy is also expected to participate in the operation off the coast of Bali.

According to calculations by the Indonesian Navy, the oxygen reserves on board the submarine KRI Nanggala-402, which have been lost with a crew of 53 people since Wednesday, only lasted until Saturday morning.

600 to 700 meters underwater

Australian frigate HMAS Ballarat joined the search operation off Bali on Saturday. The Poseidon P-8, a specially equipped submarine hunting aircraft, participated on the US side. During the day, according to Indonesian information, ships from Malaysia and India are also expected to assist in the search.

The 60-meter submarine lost contact early Wednesday morning during exercise. At that time it was about 95 km north of Bali.