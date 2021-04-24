World

The desperate search for the submarine continues

April 24, 2021
Esmond Barker
53 sailors on board a military submarine lost off Bali. Research continues, but is becoming increasingly useless due to the limited oxygen reserves on board. In addition to the USA, Australia is now also participating. Indonesian Armed Forces spokesman Djawara Wembo said that during Saturday, the rescue ship MV Swift Rescue of the Singapore Navy is also expected to participate in the operation off the coast of Bali.

According to calculations by the Indonesian Navy, the oxygen reserves on board the submarine KRI Nanggala-402, which have been lost with a crew of 53 people since Wednesday, only lasted until Saturday morning.

Publication date: 04/24/2021, 5:52 am

Last update: April 24, 2021, 10:09 am

