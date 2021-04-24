Russia begins withdrawing thousands of soldiers from Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said, Friday, in Moscow, that the soldiers who participated in the exercises will return to their traditional military bases.
Accordingly, military technology transferred back to bases will also be shipped on railways, on ships and on aircraft. Ukraine and NATO countries have recently expressed concern about the deployment of Russian forces in the region.
Defense readiness check
On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced his withdrawal to the barracks. She added that the decree went into effect on Friday. Accordingly, warships – including the Marines and the Black Sea Fleet – began to be loaded into the Obock Military Training Area near the coast. Alone there are 10,000 soldiers and 1,200 weapons and combat technology units that have been withdrawn.
She added that the air forces participating in the all-out exercises are withdrawing as well. Russia justified the maneuver, which Ukraine had criticized as an act of aggression, with the fact that the defense readiness of the Armed Forces had traditionally been subject to a spring check. Minister Shoigu said that the goal has been achieved, which is why the forces can now return home.
However, according to Western experts, the military deployment was stronger than it had been since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea. Ukraine welcomed the transfer of Russian soldiers. (SDA / Bra)
Publication date: 04/23/2021, 10:41 a.m.
Last update: April 23, 2021, 12:41 PM
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”