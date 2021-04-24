World

Russia begins withdrawing thousands of soldiers from Ukraine

April 24, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Thousands of Russian soldiers have marched on the border with Ukraine in the past few days.

    France Press agency

  • The reason for this was a military maneuver.

  • Fighter jets also participated in the exercises.

  • Also withdraws the air force participating in the all-out maneuvers.

  • Here: tanks are loaded into aircraft.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, Friday, in Moscow, that the soldiers who participated in the exercises will return to their traditional military bases.

Accordingly, military technology transferred back to bases will also be shipped on railways, on ships and on aircraft. Ukraine and NATO countries have recently expressed concern about the deployment of Russian forces in the region.

