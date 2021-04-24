Russia begins withdrawing thousands of soldiers from Ukraine

France Press agency 1/11 Thousands of Russian soldiers have marched on the border with Ukraine in the past few days.

France Press agency 2/11 The reason for this was a military maneuver.

Keystone 3/11 Fighter jets also participated in the exercises.













France Press agency 10/11 Also withdraws the air force participating in the all-out maneuvers.

France Press agency 11/11 Here: tanks are loaded into aircraft.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, Friday, in Moscow, that the soldiers who participated in the exercises will return to their traditional military bases.

Accordingly, military technology transferred back to bases will also be shipped on railways, on ships and on aircraft. Ukraine and NATO countries have recently expressed concern about the deployment of Russian forces in the region.

Defense readiness check

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced his withdrawal to the barracks. She added that the decree went into effect on Friday. Accordingly, warships – including the Marines and the Black Sea Fleet – began to be loaded into the Obock Military Training Area near the coast. Alone there are 10,000 soldiers and 1,200 weapons and combat technology units that have been withdrawn.

She added that the air forces participating in the all-out exercises are withdrawing as well. Russia justified the maneuver, which Ukraine had criticized as an act of aggression, with the fact that the defense readiness of the Armed Forces had traditionally been subject to a spring check. Minister Shoigu said that the goal has been achieved, which is why the forces can now return home.