Fast rise: England Winger Emmanuel Feyi-Wabuso (Ben Stansall)

England coach Steve Borthwick said on Thursday that Emmanuel Faye-Wabuso has earned the right to make his Test debut against Ireland In the Six Nations Championship after a meteoric rise this season.

The 21-year-old Welsh-born player will play on the right wing at Twickenham less than a year after playing in the third tier of English rugby for Taunton Titans.

The Exeter man, who has made two substitute appearances, replaced Elliot Daly on the bench after scoring a late try as a substitute during England's 30-21 defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh last month.

Former England captain Borthwick said the medical student was “full of gratitude” after being told he was in the starting line-up.

“We've seen him progress great and he's been given this opportunity,” he said.

“Mane came on the pitch two weeks ago and had an unbelievable impact. He is a player who wants the ball. He is ready, he is more than ready.

“He is an incredible talent, but the maturity we have seen from Mane is the thing that has impressed me the most.”

Borthwick made three crew changes and one positional switch after the Calcutta Cup loss.

Tommy Freeman switches from right wing to left wing as England look to return to winning ways after wins Italy And Wales In the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been recalled after missing the Scotland defeat with a knee injury, with Danny Kerr in line to win his 100th game from a bench that includes Harlequins half-back partner Marcus Smith, fit after a calf problem.

In the pack, Ollie Chessum moves from lock to blindside in place of Ethan Roots, and George Martin now partners Maro Itoje in the second row.

– pressure –

Defeat to Scotland ended England's hopes of winning a Grand Slam and Borthwick said the pressure of the Calcutta Cup match had gotten to his team.

“We know there were mistakes in the Scotland game and this was the first time in a while that I saw the (England) shirt being heavy on the players,” he said at the team’s training base near London.

“We made some mistakes and then we started playing in a different way. When you start deviating from the way you want to play, it leads to more mistakes. But I believe in these players, and they are determined to deliver this performance.” weekend.”

Six Nations champions Ireland, coached by former England international Andy Farrell, know a bonus-point win will ensure back-to-back titles with one game remaining.

Ireland, who have won their past three Six Nations matches against England, are aiming to become the first team in the Six Nations era to record two successive major tournaments.

Although Ireland lost in the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup in France, Borthwick said they were the “best team in the world” based on their performance in the Six Nations.

“If they are allowed to get into their rhythm, they are a very strong team. So we need to make sure they don't get into that rhythm,” he added.

England (15-1)

George Furbank, Emmanuel Faye-Wabuso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ollie Chisum; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jimmy George (captain), Ellis Genge

Subs: Theo Dunne, Joe Marler, Will Stewart, Chandler Cunningham South, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Kerr, Marcus Smith, Elliot Daly

Coach: Steve Borthwick (England)

