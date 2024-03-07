March 7, 2024

Luka Doncic makes serious allegations against the referees after the defeat to Canada

Eileen Curry March 7, 2024 2 min read

Luka Doncic and Slovenia missed out on a spot in the semifinals against Canada. The Dallas Mavericks star was ruled out in the fourth quarter. After the match, the 24-year-old showed understanding, but once again blamed the officials.

Doncic, who scored 26 points (8/20 FG) in the quarter-finals, but his Slovenian team said: “Everyone knows why I am frustrated. Matches with the national team are very emotional for me and I often cannot control myself.” Defeat cannot be prevented.

“One of the referees said to one of my team-mates: ‘We won’t call fouls today because he will complain anyway.’” Playmaker reported. “I don't think that's right. I know I complain a lot, but it's not fair. They were very physical with me today.”

In all, Doncic committed eight fouls in less than 30 minutes of action and went to the free throw line seven times. During the game, Doncic looked several times toward the official stand, where several FIBA ​​officials were sitting, and also made the famous money gesture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

England wins by toss and bat first over India

March 7, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

MLB star Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers

March 7, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Winning the slalom – canceling the slalom in Kranjska Gora – Feller wins the mini-ball – Sport

March 6, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

5 min read

Climate risks to UK supply chains: the roles of government and business

March 7, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Wood: Reusing wood waste instead of burning it

March 7, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Luka Doncic makes serious allegations against the referees after the defeat to Canada

March 7, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Netflix users: This email requires a quick response

March 7, 2024 Gilbert Cox