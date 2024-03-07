Luka Doncic makes serious allegations against the referees after the defeat to Canada

Doncic, who scored 26 points (8/20 FG) in the quarter-finals, but his Slovenian team said: “Everyone knows why I am frustrated. Matches with the national team are very emotional for me and I often cannot control myself.” Defeat cannot be prevented.

“One of the referees said to one of my team-mates: ‘We won’t call fouls today because he will complain anyway.’” Playmaker reported. “I don't think that's right. I know I complain a lot, but it's not fair. They were very physical with me today.”

In all, Doncic committed eight fouls in less than 30 minutes of action and went to the free throw line seven times. During the game, Doncic looked several times toward the official stand, where several FIBA ​​officials were sitting, and also made the famous money gesture.

Doncic received support from coach Aleksandar Sekulic. “It's hard to play your game when you're constantly being pressed. We're trying to help him, but because he has the ball in his hand so much, it's not easy (…). I know it doesn't look pretty, but it's very complicated.” Sekulić also said that there are some people in charge of this tournament who “don't like us.”





Both Sekulic and Doncic showed they are fair losers against Canada. “Congratulations to Canada, they played great and physical,” Doncic said. “They have one of the best players in the world in SGA and he was very difficult to defend. I'm proud of my team because everyone gave everything they had.”

Luka Doncic: His statistics in the Basketball World Cup