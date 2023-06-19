Feldkirchen-Westerham current power outage 06/19/2023: current disruptions to the power grid

On Monday afternoon, there was a power outage in Feldkirchen-Westerham in the postcode area 83620. You can read all information about today’s power outage in Feldkirchen-Westerham and the situation in the power grid here on news.de

Avatar: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Breakdowns and maintenance in Feldkirchen-Westerham are up to date

On average, the availability of the German energy grid is very high, including in Feldkirchen-Westerham in Bavaria. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. As reported by the portal Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a disturbance in Feldkirchen-Westerham. The relevant electricity company Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has been informed. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available on 19th June 2023 in Feldkirchen-Westerham

in the supply area Altenburg (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Feldkirchen-Westerham (postal code 83620, Rosenheim district) From the operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH there is a temporary error. There have been problems here since 2:30 pm. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until approximately 10:30 p.m.

(As of: 06/19/2023, 10:32 PM)

Also read: Shutdown? you can do it

Reporting a power outage in Feldkirchen Westerham: who is responsible in the event of a breakdown?

If you are affected by a power outage, first keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you get error information from your network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

What you need to pay attention to as a victim

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency, please call emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in case of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Also read: Energy crisis in Germany: Power outages or partial failures possible?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

ROJ / news.de