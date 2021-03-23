Art and love for a lifetime

Gilbert and George, the British-Italian artist duo, showcase their work at Schirn in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt am Main l You are an old couple with a joint venture: Gilbert, from Northern Italy, and George, a true Englishman, have been closely related artistically and secretly for more than five decades. A selection of her large format photographs, which in a simplified form a visual fusion of Gothic cathedral window optics and pop art, can be viewed at the “Great Gallery” in Schirn in Frankfurt. Gilbert and George have been part of the institution in the international art world for more than 30 years.



However, opposing the conservative duo has become a political issue. Her interviews contain thoughtful reflections on art, culture, religion, and politics that ignore the mainstream. George said of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, which they supported: “What I love about Brexit is that people think about what they really want for the first time.” “They call themselves liberals, but they’re totally intolerant,” they said recently in an interview. With the newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung” when asked why they need “the left as the enemy”. Since they are independent in all respects, and also because they have always been loved by the art trade, they can tolerate this opinion. It’s always been good at G&G that they never make it complicated. In 2017, they explained in “Weltkunst” how their works are being created: “As an artist, you don’t have to create anything. You just have to open your eyes.”

