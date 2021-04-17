Great Britain – a miniature abdication of Prince Philip – but what really happens when the Queen dies?

Great Britain

A Miniature Concession to Prince Philip – But What Really Happens When the Queen Dies? London Bridge underneath (“London Bridge has fallen”): With these words, the process that will one day follow the Queen’s death begins. It is not clear what the name of the new king is.

Picture from Happier Days: Prince Philip was still alive and there were fewer scandals about the royal family. Keystone

Nine days of national mourning, black relations in Parliament, election campaigns were suspended in Scotland and football matches were postponed: the entire kingdom mourned the consort of the deceased Queen. What will the mood be like in the nation when “Operation London Bridge” – the code name for the measures that would be necessary in the event of the Queen’s death – go into effect?

For many years, envoys from various government departments, the armed forces, the police and the City of London have spoken regularly of the “inevitable event, the timing of which is unclear.” One thing is clear: the death of Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 15 other member states of the Commonwealth, from Australia to Tuvalu, will not only cause great mourning in the country, but also complex maneuvers.

“London Bridge is broken” is the secret word that Her Majesty’s Private Secretary will report to the incumbent Prime Minister on the death of Elizabeth II. This moment also marks the beginning of the mandate of the new head of state: “The queen has died, long live the king!” (“The Queen is dead, long live the King!”) According to Elizabeth biographer Thomas Keelinger, “There is no day without monarchy” – at least not since 1660, the end of the Cromwell Republic.

If the old monarch dies after a short illness in the presence of the closest family, a scene will repeat itself as the royal fans of the glamorous TV series “The Crown” know it. In the TV fiction, relatives kneel on George V’s deathbed in front of his eldest son David and kiss his hand.

Something similar to the real King Charles would happen in this case – although it is by no means clear whether the Prince of Wales would use his maiden name or, in reference to his grandfather, would assume the throne as George VII.

Will Charles abdicate the crown in favor of William?

He definitely wants to climb it, the 72-year-old has left no doubts about it. Royal experts regard speculation that the crown could pass from grandmother to her grandson William, 38, as “excluded.” Not only does the idea ignore the basic principle of hereditary property, it also ignores the stated needs of the young family man.

On the day of his death, the Privy Council formally announces the name of its successor in the presence of the Caliph, and parliamentarians swear an oath of the new head of state. The kingdom had long been in national mourning for ten days, which ended with funeral services at Westminster Abbey and the burial of the remains at Windsor Castle.

At this point, two political questions had to be clarified: Are the British satisfied with Queen Camilla? And most importantly: Do some of the other 15 states, whose head of state Elizabeth II is currently, want to use the time of her death to isolate themselves from the motherland? There are plans for this in New Zealand, for example, but also in some members of the smaller Caribbean Commonwealth.

