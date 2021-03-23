Blinken wants to urge Maas to stop Nord Stream 2 – Nurnberger Platt

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wants to urge Germany to stop the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during his visit to Europe. Blinken said before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that he would talk about the project during his planned meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). US President Joe Biden explained that the pipeline from Russia was a “bad idea”. Bad for Europe, bad for the United States.

“In the end, it is inconsistent with the security objectives of the United States,” said Blinken, who is expected to speak to Maas on Tuesday after the first day of the NATO meeting. “It has the potential to undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland and a number of other close partners or allies.” In addition, the United States government is obligated by law to impose sanctions on companies participating in the project.

Nord Stream 2 passes through the Baltic Sea and aims to significantly increase the possibility of delivering Russian gas to Germany. The project has also been controversial in the European Union for a long time, and the European Parliament is demanding a halt to construction. The United States warns of increasing Russian influence due to Germany’s dependence on Russian gas.