Everything is decided in terms of sport – that’s all that matters for YB vs Leipzig – sport

In the Champions League, all is clear in the YB group before the final round. However, it will not be a sweeping game.

In terms of sport, the dice have long been cast in Champions League Group G with Young Boys. Manchester City and RB Leipzig move to the top flight knockout stage, YB strikes in the Europa League in 2024, and Red Star Belgrade’s European season comes to an end.

But this does not mean that the confrontation between Leipzig and YB on Wednesday evening (the match starts at 6:45 pm at the RB Arena) will turn into a sweeping match. However, not if the Swiss champions get their way.

With strength and a lot of joy..

“We always want to win and we will do everything in our power to achieve something in Leipzig,” defender Lewin Blom said after the 3-0 win over home to St. Gallen on Saturday evening. “Power, a lot of will, a lot of fun with the performance.” They want to act more courageously than in the first leg they lost 3-1 in Vankdorf in mid-September.

Coach Rafael Wick wants to see a team that “goes into the game with the mentality of wanting to win the game.” YB achieved its goal of reaching the group stage of the Europa League. But: “It’s a Champions League match. This is something you have to enjoy. Because it’s an honor to be there.”

…to get points and a lot of money

Even if YB can no longer improve their ranking, points are still important for the Bern team. Less for the table in Group G, but for the five-year UEFA classification. Switzerland is currently ranked 11th, but the Czech Republic and Austria are competing for second place. If Switzerland falls out of the top 12, only one team will start in the Europa League qualifiers in 2024/25 (instead of the previous two).

With the positive result in Leipzig, Young Boys could not only do a favor for their teammates in the domestic league, but also for the YB treasurer. After all, a win in Leipzig would bring €2.8 million into the club’s coffers. In the event of a tie, there will still be approximately one million.

