The six-person shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been announced.

But there was anger about one particular omission Scottish Sports a star Who had a breakout of 2023.

Public voting took place on a list of nominees selected by former sports stars, journalists and BBC Managers.

The roll call of those who have made the list includes England cricket Champion Stuart Broad, England slimTeam goalkeeper Mary Earps and Northern Irish golf champion Rory McIlroy.

There’s also room for English wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewitt, recently retired jockey Frankie Dettori and heptathlete Katharina Johnson-Thompson.

Broad retired in style as England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker as England drew the Ashes series against Australia this year summer.

Dettori also walked away with wins in the 2000 Guineas and Oaks – while Johnson-Thompson returned from injury to claim a world title in Budapest.

But it is the omission of a Scottish athlete who conquered the world in the same event – topping the mighty Jakob Ingebretsen – that has angered track and field followers.

Born in Edinburgh Josh Kerr posted a season-best time of 3:29.38 as he finished more than a tenth of a second off Olympic champion Ingebretsen.

A jubilant Kerr celebrates his massive achievement

Kerr turns away from Ingebritsen

A year on from Jake Whiteman’s remarkable success, which gave the Scots back-to-back 1500m gold medals under the great… Britain Banner in the World Series.

The Norwegian was the favorite to win the gold medal after he easily qualified to the semi-finals.

But in a thrilling final 300 metres, Kerr showed he had perfected his timing race To perfection.

UK Athletics chief executive Jack Buckner said: “So I am love #Spotty “I congratulate everyone involved and all the shortlisted competitors but not having Josh Kerr is an amazingly bad decision.”

Another man said: “These lists get more ridiculous every year.

“Josh Kerr won the 1500m world title in front of an elite field while Ronnie O’Sullivan won his eighth UK title at the age of 47!”

