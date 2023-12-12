Football: The German Football Association team wins in Nagelsmann’s debut in the USA

The debut of national coach Julian Nagelsmann was a success. After the wonderful goal scored by the United States of America, the German national football team increased the pressure in the second half. October 15, 2023 | 02:58 minutes

Julian Nagelsmann has celebrated a successful start as national football coach. In the first international match under supervision Former Bayern coaches The German national team won 3-1 (1-1) over its host USA in Hartford.

More important than the pure result: the German performance cannot be compared to the sluggish performance in the final stage under the care of Hansi Flick, and Nagelsmann’s style of high pressing, varied attacking play and generally courageous attacks was evident. “We came back very well after the deficit,” Nagelsmann said after the match. “It was not easy after the last few months and the deficit.”

Football-wise, it was very good. National coach Julian Nagelsmann

Christian Pulisic gave the Americans the lead in the 27th minute, then Ilkay Gundogan equalized in the 39th minute. After the break, Niklas Volkrug (58th) and Jamal Musiala (61st) ensured the deserved German success.

Great start for Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann had to do without Joshua Kimmich, who was ill with influenza, and his role in defensive midfield was taken over by Pascal Gross. Returning and veteran Mats Hummels He was in the starting lineup as was Volkrug, and Gundogan led the team onto the field as captain, as he did in the last two matches against Japan (1:4) and France (2:1).

The DFB side had to survive the first moment of shock in Hartford three minutes later when Christian Pulisic appeared alone in front of Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a long shot from Weston McKennie and scored – albeit from an offside position. Apart from that, the German team defended with attention and strength.

In the international match against the USA, there are three new players waiting for the German Football Association to participate: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich and Kevin Behrens in the starting lineup. October 12, 2023 | 00:51 minutes

However, the offensive play lacked precision and accuracy in the passing game, until it became dangerous, especially after the individual actions of Leroy Sane or Musiala. The two won balls repeatedly while pressing far forward.

On the other hand, the United States relied on a direct transitional game and therefore had chances: in the ninth minute, Ter Stegen had to make a save against Pulisic. Shortly afterwards came the most beautiful attack of the entire match: Germany combined in perfect fashion from defense forward, as Gross finished off the match. His shot from a distance of 17 meters hit the post (11th minute).

The first goal by Pulisic

Things got interesting after just under half an hour: First Pulisic made a very clumsy shot in front of the German goal, and Volkrug was denied by US goalkeeper Matt Turner. Pulisic caught his throw. Two passes later, Pulisic returned to the ball, moved from left to center and shot the ball into the corner (27).

National team coach Julian Nagelsmann can understand the Bundesliga’s criticism over the trip to the USA, but the German Football Association’s delegation will ensure the players return “as fit as possible.” October 9, 2023 | 01:42 minutes

Germany did not allow itself to be disturbed by the deficit and continued to press hard. The equalizer came from a quick start from Sane, who dribbled into the middle of the field from the right side. After exchanging the ball with Gundogan, Sane passed the ball to Turner, but Gundogan was alert and scored the equalizer (39). In stoppage time, Sane had an opportunity for Musiala to attack early, but the American defense was able to stop it.

Füllkrug failed because of Turner

The German team got off to a good start in the second half and had many chances, the best of which was by Turner when he blocked a shot from Volkrug for a corner kick (49). In the 58th minute, it was Volkrug who was the luckiest: after a quick and brave combination, the Borussia Dortmund striker used Robin Gosens’ pass to give Germany an undeserved 2-1 lead.

Soon afterwards, Volkrug proved that he also had preparation skills: Musiala sent a pass over the goal line to make the score 3-1 (61st place). Sane almost rewarded himself for his strong performance with a goal of his own in the 70th minute, but his shot went wide of the penalty area.

There was not much to be seen from the home side after the break, except for Younis Musa’s header from a corner kick (60). Germany defended mostly attentively and remained well organized despite several player substitutions, and the Americans’ dangerous substitution moments in the first half were nipped in the bud.