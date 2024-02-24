Calling Autopilot: Tesla must improve 2 million electric cars

Early in 2021, the US traffic authority NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) began an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot. Now officials have come to the conclusion that self-driving technology is not safe enough. Tesla has now voluntarily committed to recalling more than two million cars for repair in coordination with the authorities.

Specifically, the name Autopilot suggests to passengers that the car can drive completely autonomously – that is, autonomously. However, it is actually just an assistance system aimed at the driver's comfort in certain situations. There are still enough videos circulating online in which Tesla models cover large distances without driver intervention. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this represents a misuse of technology that cars must prevent in the future. From now on, Elon Musk and his Tesla colleagues must ensure that drivers keep their hands on the wheel while driving and focus on the road. An interior camera and motion sensors located on the steering wheel are used for monitoring.

Lots of serious accidents with autopilot

In the past, there have been many accidents, including fatal accidents, involving Tesla models that were due to insufficient Autopilot functions. The NHTSA even cited in its data a number of accidents in which emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road collided. Through the voluntary recall, Tesla is now working to prevent an order from the authorities. The process should now be finished – assuming the software update has a widespread impact.

© Tesla Tesla Model 3 facelift

The strong-performing version should come in 2024

According to Tesla, the first vehicles with the new software (build number 2023.44.30) are already being loaded over the air. For newly produced vehicles, this already happens at the factory. However, all Tesla models sold in the USA are affected, with the exception of the Roadster. In total, there are 2,031,220 Model S electric vehicles

Conclusion

Tesla recalls more than two million cars in the United States. This includes all models delivered since the Model S as of 2012. Only early Tesla Roadsters are not affected. The reason for the improvement is the extensive investigation conducted by the US traffic authority NHTSA, which described Autopilot as unsafe. Tesla promises to solve the problem via an over-the-air software update that has already been rolled out to the first vehicles.

