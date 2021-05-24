Surprises from Kazakhstan and Belarus

Lesdoyer: California. 1 minute

Monday evening (7.15 pm, Sport 1), the German national team enters again in the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga with the match against Canada – on Sunday the DEB team was able to rest and watch the teams that finish the second round. In fact, the DEB Boys are the only team in the preliminary Group B with six points.

So Kazakhstan in surprise Group B. After the penalty kick against Latvia was successful with a second victory in this way: the team defeated Finland 2: 1 (0: 0, 1: 1, 0: 0, 1: 0) after the penalty shootout. In the 34th minute, the world of Suomis was still fine when Anton Lundell put the favorite in the lead. But after only a minute and a half, Kirill Panyukov equalized. Nikita Michaelis turned the decisive attempt in the shooting competition.

As was to be expected, the duel between the two teams, which lost their opening matches to Germany, went to Norway, which defeated Italy 4-1 (1-0, 2-0, 1: 1). The winner of the Northmen match was Matthias Trettines, who scored three goals. Mats Rosselli Olsen was also successful with Norway and Daniel Frank for Italy.

The North American duel ended significantly: the United States won 5: 1 (1: 0, 3: 0, 1: 1) against Canada. Maxime Comtua scored the only goal of the Maple Leaves in 1: 4 in the 52nd minute. Trevor Moore (2), Jason Robertson, Adam Clinding and Matt Tennyson scored the win for the Americans.

at Group A. Three teams have six points: the Russian Olympic Committee, Slovakia and Switzerland. Slovakia came to an end 2: 1 (1: 0, 1: 1, 0: 0) against Great Britain. Marek Hrivick put the favorite up front after just 25 seconds, but the British fought hard and tied with Liam Kirk. But Robert Lantosi scored the early final score 2-1 (25).

Belarus caused a surprise by winning 1-0 (0-0, 0-0, 1-0) over Sweden’s clearly favorite national team. 33 seconds into the final third, German Nesterov scored the golden goal for Belarus.

Switzerland also tried to achieve the closest possible results, winning 1-0 (1-0, 0-0, 0-0) over Denmark, who beat Sweden. Just over 13 minutes later, Timo Meier scored for “Eisgenossen”.