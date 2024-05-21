Voices after the first bankruptcy – Fisher: “Maybe we will see Canada again” – Sport

After the 3:2 defeat to Canada, there is no longer any disappointment in the Swiss camp – because the defeat can be explained.

In an intense Group F match in Prague, Switzerland once again had to concede defeat to the homeland of ice hockey at the World Cup after two recent wins. But the defeat, the first in this tournament, could have been avoided given the way the match went.

Before the penalty kick against Kevin Fiala in the middle third, the national team was actually on the right track after Roman Lovell won 2-1. But then the wind changed. “The penalty kick definitely took us out of our rhythm,” coach Patrick Fisher said. “It gets wild. If you have to play for a long time, it becomes difficult for the defenders.

Seigenthaler criticizes the flood of sanctions

Jonas Siegenthaler also saw a loss of momentum as the reason behind the 2:3. “Sometimes you have to pull yourself together and think about what kind of hit you’re going to hit. “It was a bit unfortunate,” the defender said, analyzing the fateful scene in which Fiala drove around his opponent Dylan Cousins ​​on the open ice. But it would be too easy to blame Siegenthaler Fiala. “We still want solidity. Overall we conceded a high number of penalties in this match.”

Salute to the boys, they fought and tried to equalise.

In fact, all of Canada’s goals came on the power play. “Our outnumbered game was definitely not good. There were moments when we had to let them dictate it,” said Nino Niederreiter, who also mourned the missed opportunity shortly before the end when he himself had 3-3 on his stick. Looking back, I probably would have missed the cross.” “You have to play hard.”

Although the national team will certainly fail to top the group, according to Fischer, the national team is still on the right track. “Congratulations to the boys, they fought and tried to get a draw.”

On Tuesday, Switzerland faces another big challenge in Finland ahead of the knockout stage. If they survive the quarterfinals, it is theoretically possible that paths could cross with Canada again. “Who knows, maybe we’ll see Canada again,” Fisher says.