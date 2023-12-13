Basketball World Cup live on TV and broadcast today

Homepage Sports Sports from A to Z

In the FIBA ​​World Cup bronze medal game, there will be a duel between the United States and Canada. How to watch the match live on TV and live broadcast.

MANILA – The FIBA ​​World Cup Bronze match between the USA and Canada will take place on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Manila. We’ll show you where and how you can watch the match live on TV and in a live stream.

USA vs. Canada: FIBA ​​World Cup Bronze Game live on free TV?

Match between United States of America and Canada will not be shown directly on Free TV.

The TV rights to the Basketball World Cup are owned by the streaming provider Magenta Sports.

USA vs. Canada: FIBA ​​World Cup bronze medal game live on Magenta Sport

At the streaming provider Magenta Sports the Basketball World Cup game between the United States and Canada will be shown in the linear program and also in live broadcast.

The match broadcast begins September 10, 2023 at 10:00 am with preliminary reports and at 10:30 am the game begins.

To watch Magenta Sports, you need a paid subscription.

USA vs. Canada: Who will win the bronze medal at the FIBA ​​World Cup?

Before the World Cup, most experts and fans were predicting a final between the United States and Canada. Both teams are loaded with NBA players and have all-stars in their ranks. However, it was not enough for the North American national team to qualify for the World Cup final.

Canada lost surprisingly to Serbia, which is playing the World Cup without its best player and star, Nikola Jokic. However, the Serbian team impresses with its team spirit, coordination and balance. In the end there was a well-deserved success in the semi-finals, which meant a ticket to the final against the DBB selection.

There the Serbian national team will not face the United States, but Germany. The Americans, favorites to win the World Cup title, had to concede defeat to the team led by DBB coach Gordon Herbert in a very exciting and thrilling match. There is now a duel between the United States and Canada, not for gold, but only for bronze.

The American team is the favorite, but Germany showed in the semi-finals what is possible with passion and commitment against the favorite team. After the disappointing semi-final, both teams want to bid farewell to the 2023 World Cup with at least a medal. (Mr.)