The second training in Val Gardena – Alpine skiing – has been cancelled

Due to fresh snow, the second training session in Val Gardena was cancelled. © Saslong Classic Club

What has been brewing since the beginning of the week has happened. Due to bad weather conditions, the second downhill training on Saslong could not be carried out as planned.

On Tuesday, World Cup week in South Tyrol opened as planned with the first of two downhill training sessions in Val Gardena. The fastest of the day, Jared Goldberg from the USA, overtook front-runner Alexander Aamodt Kilde, who has already won five times over Saslong. However, the second training round was canceled overnight due to snowfall.

As previously announced in the weather forecast at the beginning of the week, snow began falling in Val Gardena on Wednesday evening. This snowfall made it impossible to conduct the second downhill training session. “The focus is now 100 percent on preparing the slopes for the upcoming races. Our goal is to have the track in perfect condition for all three competitions,” said the organizing committee of the 56th Saslong Classic, explaining the decision taken in coordination with the race jury.

The Great Stalker: Alexander Aamodt Kjeld. © Saslong Classic Club

At the foot of Sassolungo, World Cup points will be available for the first time from Thursday: firstly, a catch-up race for the canceled race in Zermatt-Cervinia will be on the agenda, before the start of the Super-G race. on Friday and downhill on Saturday. All three speed competitions start at 11.45am.