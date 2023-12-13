December 13, 2023

German basketball players lose to Canada in the Super Cup

Eileen Curry December 13, 2023 3 min read

TDespite strong leader Dennis Schröder, the German basketball players suffered their first defeat in preparation for the task of winning a World Cup medal. On Sunday, the national team lost the second difficult test in the Super Cup final in Hamburg to Canada, the candidate to qualify for the cup, 112:113 (101:101, 49:45) after extra time. Just four days earlier, the Germans had defeated North America 86:81 in Berlin.

“Matches like this are important for us before the World Cup,” said Andreas Obst. “We relied on defense several times and we didn’t do everything offensively either. We were very passive in some stages.” Johannes Voigtmann also emphasized the benefits of the game: “It’s a good educational process for us, and we need games like this.”

In the last test on German soil, Schroeder was the host team’s top scorer with 26 points. The defeat to the Canadians, led by NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was the first after three Test victories on the way to the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Only on Saturday, the hosts beat China in the Super Cup semi-final, with a score of 107:58.

The start of the World Cup for Germany against Japan

After the Super Cup, the national players will have two days off before heading to Abu Dhabi for two more test matches against Greece and the USA (August 19/20). The World Cup competitions (until September 10) for the Germans begin on August 25 in Okinawa against Japan, the host country. Other opponents in the tough preliminary group are Australia and Finland.

See also  France wins its first handball World Cup match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The second training in Val Gardena – Alpine skiing – has been cancelled

December 13, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Basketball World Cup live on TV and broadcast today

December 13, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Everything is decided in terms of sport – that’s all that matters for YB vs Leipzig – sport

December 12, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

1 min read

Amazon is closing several stores in the US and UK

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Amazon show “The Grand Tour”: TV entertainment for special friends

December 13, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

How to be kind to yourself, according to science

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

German basketball players lose to Canada in the Super Cup

December 13, 2023 Eileen Curry