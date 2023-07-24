Formula 1: Smile for a long time – now he’s showing it to everyone!

Max Verstappen is winning race after race, Lewis Hamilton is slowly making a comeback and Lando Norris is now on the podium twice in a row. But there is another driver who is the biggest surprise in Formula 1.

It’s Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri. The Formula 1 newcomer smiled for a long time, but now he is able to achieve two solid results on par with McLaren. The race team in particular will be particularly upset about this.

Formula 1: talent finally blossoms

And suddenly they became the surprise team of Formula 1. McLaren managed to impress young drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the last two races in Great Britain and Hungary. While Norris finished on the podium both times, Piastri shone with a fourth and a fifth.

It looked completely different a few weeks ago. It didn’t go well for the rookie and McLaren at all. There were some glitches early in the season. Since the Silverstone GP, both Piastri and McLaren have changed hands. After two exciting weekends, fans are hoping things continue that way.

Another top-tier motorsports racing team certainly won’t like how things are going with the Australian: Alpine. The driver switched from the French national team to McLaren with a lot of fanfare.

The change of McLaren is paying off

After Sebastian Vettel announced the end of his Formula 1 career last year, Aston Martin lured Fernando Alonso with a big contract. The Spaniard was already planned for the Alps, but he turned his back on his team without further ado. The team then announced that Piastri, who at the time was an Alpine junior, would become the new regular rider.

But the race team was considered without Piastri, who contradicted a press release issued by the team. Then he moved to McLaren and a legal dispute occurred between the two teams. Everything is settled now and the youngster is driving in his first season in the premier sports car class as if he’s been there for the long haul.

What about the Alps? The season is disappointing enough, so the next setback, which was more than a heavy setback, came in Hungary. Just one lap later, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon had to park their cars due to a collision after starting at the first corner. Thus, McLaren managed to consolidate the lead over Alpine in the manufacturers’ rating. Currently there are 40 points.