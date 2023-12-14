Studies and Sports – From Stratzing to Tulsa: Seidel’s Golf Talent and Her Life in Oklahoma

Golf talent Nora-Sophie Seidel set off for the big, wide world at the beginning of August and traded her home in Stratzing, including her comfort zone, for an exciting adventure and a bachelor’s degree in the United States. The reasons for this move are complex, but above all they are of a sporting nature.

“The big goal is to take golf to a better level. Golf is more important here than in Austria – the support you get here is unique.” “Plus, I can complete my bachelor’s degree here without having to neglect golf,” she says. Stratzinger explains.

The 19-year-old currently lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the second largest city in the state of Oklahoma. By American standards, Seidel teaches at a “small” university with just under 4,000 students.

The woman from Stratzing has been in America for about two and a half months, although it doesn’t seem that way to the golfer. “I actually say that to everyone who asks me. It’s like I’ve only been here a few weeks. “Everything is new and exciting and there’s always something to do. “The relationship with her teammates is already incredibly close. “Everyone is very helpful, and it’s made it easier for me to get used to it.”

In a normal week, Seidel has training sessions and daily university classes on the agenda, and the actual season doesn’t start until the summer term. However, the differences in golf are serious. “The level cannot be compared to Austria. There is a lot of work in pressure situations, which is a big advantage in tournaments. I was able to learn a lot of new things in the first two months and I definitely improved,” says Seidl.

Despite the long distance from family and friends, the golfer has no regrets about moving to America. Seidel will return home for the first time at Christmas time. “Of course I miss my family and friends, but thank God we have FaceTime, which makes it easier. I feel really comfortable here. Obviously the best decision is to go to America.