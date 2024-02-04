Tipperary leads Dublin in the Allianz League, England vs Italy

Updated at 6:00 p.m

GAA

Galway and Tipperary kicked off their Allianz National Hurling League campaigns with wins this afternoon.

The Tribesmen put Westmeath to the sword with a 4-31 to 12 points win at Salthill.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill's men exited Parnell Park with a scoreline of 2-27 for 22 points over Dublin.

After an impressive display at Salthill last week, Paul Toye was parachuted into the Mayo attack in a Division One football clash with Dublin.

In Division Two, Meath will look to build on last week's draw with Fermanagh when they go to Armagh.

Fermanagh itself hosts Kildare.

Down's promotion push in Division Three continues against Limerick in Newry.

In Division 4, Carlow plays with Waterford, and Wexford faces Laois.

Football

England recorded a narrow 27-24 win over Italy in their Six Nations opener in Rome.

Elliot Daly and Alex Mitchell scored tries for Steve Borthwick's side who crossed their opponents three times in the match.

Scotland are favorites to end a 22-year wait to beat Wales in Cardiff.

They lead their hosts 27-0 at full time.

soccer

Jarrad Branthwaite scored a late goal for Everton to leave the score 2-2 at the final whistle in a Premier League lunchtime clash.

Tottenham missed the opportunity to equal points with Manchester City and Arsenal thanks to this draw.

Newcastle and Luton shared 8 goals in a thrilling 4-4 ​​Premier League clash this afternoon.

Harvey Barnes scored the final goal of the day to rescue a vital point for the Magpies.

Elsewhere, Brighton beat its guest Crystal Palace 4-1, and Fulham and Burnley tied 2-2.

Currently, Aston Villa leads Sheffield United by 3-0.

Celtic's five-game winning streak in the Scottish Premiership ended in a 1-1 draw with a managerless Aberdeen.

German winger Nikola Kuhn equalized for the leaders in the second half with his first goal with the club.

Rangers' closest rivals can reduce the gap at the top to three points if they win at home to Livingston, bottom of the standings.

race

Gold Cup champions Gallopin Des Champs are looking to defend their title in today's Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown this afternoon.

He faces a tough test against Martin Brazil's Vasturslaw in the contest that starts at 3:35.

Already today, Willie Mullins has three wins under his belt.

Dancing City has taken the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

Kargese won the McCann Fitzgerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Il Etait Temps edged fifty in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase.