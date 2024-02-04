February 4, 2024

Winter Sports News – Wenger reaches the podium in Canada

Eileen Curry February 4, 2024 5 min read
Winter Sports News – Wenger reaches the podium in Canada – Sports – SRF


Convinced in Quebec

Livio Wenger.

Freshfocus/Andre Wenning/Orange Pictures/Archive

Speed ​​skating: third place for Wenger

Livio Wenger also impressed in the mass start race at the World Cup in Quebec, Canada. The man from Lucerne came in third place in his leading discipline. For Wenger, this was his third podium finish this winter. At the season opener in November in Obihiro (Japan), he also finished third, and at the beginning of December in Stavanger, Norway, he finished second.

On the ice: Hediger is only in eighth place

Sophie Hediger missed out on her third consecutive podium finish in the snowboarding race. The woman from Zurich finished eighth in Gudauri on Sunday after finishing in the Georgian winter sports resort He had finished third the day before. Hediger still secured the best Swiss result: Senna Siegenthaler and Alain Albrecht had to surrender in the quarterfinals. Kali Koblet had the same fate as men.


