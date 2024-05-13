England Netball | England Netball is teaming up with UKAD for this year’s Clean Sport Week

England Netball is proud to reaffirm our commitment to clean sport by supporting UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Clean Sport Week campaign from 13-17 May.

Clean Sport Week is UKAD’s national awareness week supporting clean sport, education and anti-doping initiatives across the UK.

The theme of this year’s Clean Sport Week is ‘Journey to the Podium’. Throughout the week, UKAD will showcase the importance of the clean sport journey through the lens of athletes and the elite sporting community. Anti-doping should be a core part of every athlete’s and support staff’s journey – and should never be an afterthought.

Clean sport is an essential part of our athletes’ journey to the podium/in professional sport. It takes a lifetime of work, commitment, and a network of support to help athletes perform at the peak. This effort can be removed in an instant by doping. Creating a culture of clean sport is essential to the health and wellbeing of our athletes and the safety of netball.

We all have a responsibility to keep sport clean, raise anti-doping awareness and celebrate athletes’ successes – through hard work, determination and clean competition.

We encourage anyone in our sporting community who would like to learn more about anti-doping to sign up to UKAD Clean Sports Centre There are free educational courses for athletes, students, coaches and practitioners.

Follow @ukantidoping on social media for a range of educational and exciting content throughout the week. To find out more about UKAD’s Clean Sport Week initiative, click here.

For anyone working in sport, don’t miss UKAD’s Clean Sport Week event on Tuesday 14 March, taking place on the Loughborough University campus. The event will focus on the disabled athlete’s journey to the podium. You can register your interest in attending here.