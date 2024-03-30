Miami Open: Jannik Sinner reaches the final against Grigor Dimitrov

March 29, 2024 Updated 1 hour ago

Comment on the photo, Jannik Sinner (left) was beaten in two sets by Daniil Medvedev (right) in the final of last year's Miami Open.

Jannik Sinner needed just 69 minutes to get past defending champion Daniil Medvedev and reach the final of the Miami Open.

Second seed Sinner dominated the one-sided semi-final match, sweeping away Russian Medvedev 6-1, 6-2.

The match was a repeat of the Australian Open final last January, which 22-year-old Italian Sinner won in five sets.

In the final, he will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov after defeating fourth seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4.

Sinner has only lost one match so far this season, losing in the semifinals in Indian Wells two weeks ago to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz, and if he wins in Florida he will move up one place in the world rankings to No. 2 – replacing him. Spanish double Grand Slam champion.

“I felt great on the field today,” Sinner told Sky Sports. “She served very well, especially in the important moments.

“I handled the situation well at the beginning of each set. [Medvedev] “He had some break points, and if he made them it would be a lot different, so I'm very happy.”

World number four Medvedev, who beat Sinner last year to lift the Miami title, committed 22 unforced errors during the match and was subjected to boos from the crowd inside Hard Rock Stadium after two blunders in the second set.

It is expected that Dimitrov's victory over German Zverev, which comes after his victory over Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, will lead to his return to the top ten in the world for the first time since 2018.

The 32-year-old said: “I think that consistency in beating the big players is a greater success for me than anything else.”

“If you do that, you'll get the rating. If you do that, things will get better for you. I think discipline has brought me to this moment. There's nothing else. I haven't deviated from my goal.”