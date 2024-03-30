March 30, 2024

ATP 1000 tournament in Miami – Sinner is still one win away from replacing Alcaraz in second place – Sports

Eileen Curry March 30, 2024 5 min read
ATP 1000 tournament in Miami – Sinner is still one win away from replacing Alcaraz in second place – Sports


Jannik Sinner is the first to reach the ATP 1000 final in Miami. The Italian beats Daniil Medvedev.

In enviable shape

Yannick Siner.

Keystone/AP Photo/Lynn Sladky

Jannik Sinner (ATP 3) continued his winning streak against Daniil Medvedev (ATP 4) and beat the Russian 6:1, 6:2. The South Tyrol player recorded his fifth victory over the Russian in Florida after losing the first six matches on the ATP Tour against Medvedev.

Sinner's greater self-confidence was evident Friday. The 22-year-old is 5-0 out of competitive starts with four competitive matches. After just over half an hour he won the first set and after two more breaks in the second round he won the match in 70 minutes.

Zverev or Dimitrov as the last hurdle

In the final, which is his third in Miami after his losses in 2021 and 2023 (defeat to Medvedev), Sinner will meet either Alexander Zverev (5 in the ATP) or Grigor Dimitrov (12 in the ATP) on Sunday. With another win, the 22nd in the 23rd match of the year, the winner from Melbourne will occupy second place in the world rankings on Monday at the expense of Carlos Alcaraz.



