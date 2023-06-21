European Championship Qualifiers: Round – Ronaldo, with the goal of winning the 200th match – Austria, continue high – sport

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Portugal’s clean sheet in the European Championship qualifiers and launched his colors in the 200th international match, with a 1-0 victory over Iceland.

Austria has kept Sweden unbeaten this season (2-0) and is still the leader of Group F ahead of Belgium (3-0 in Estonia).

Group J: Ronaldo scores in the anniversary match

Portugal struggled for a long time against the fighting Icelanders, especially from the game. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be heading for a clean sheet in his 200th appearance for Portugal. But in the 89th minute, the 38-year-old was there again against the Icelanders, who were just 10 after a red card against Willum Willumsson: he pushed the ball in from close range after Goncalo Inácio’s header on the line. The goal also withstood the scrutiny of the video assistant referee. Ronaldo has scored 123 international goals – Portugal has 12 points from 4 matches and a goal difference of 14:0 in the European Championship qualifiers.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Luxembourg

Two devastating defensive mistakes by Bosnia and Herzegovina allowed Luxembourg to a shock 2-0 win away at Zenica. The young Gladbach talent Evandro Borges Sanchez took advantage of it in the 4th minute and Daniel Senani in the 74th minute. When the score was 0: 1, the hosts equalized from the penalty spot. Even in the 10-minute stoppage time, the Bosnians around the Champions League finalist Edin Dzeko could no longer respond. Miroslav Stefanovic, Servet player, played for Eastern Europe until the 72nd minute.

Group F: Austria thanks to Baumgartner’s double

Austria – Sweden 2-0

Until the 81st minute, Robin Olsen pretty much parried everything that came his way into the Swedish goal. And that was a lot: Austria were clearly the better team at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna after a strong opening stage for the guests, but failed time and time again to the Scandinavian keeper. Only Christoph Baumgartner broke the spell with 10 minutes left. After a long range shot by Florian Grech, Olsen let it bounce, Baumgartner was right and scored to make it 1-0. In the 89th minute, the Hoffenheim player made it all clear with his second goal. The Austrians surrounding coach Ralf Rangnick remain the group’s unbeaten leaders before real favorites Belgium.

Romelu Lukaku made the difference for Belgium against Thomas Haberley’s Estonia. The striker scored the goals to make it 1-0 and 2-0 and remained the only scorer for the “Red Devils” in the European Championship qualifiers until near the end (6 goals in 3 matches). Finally, Yohan Bakayoko, who made it 3-0, got into the list of scorers. Matz Sales, who instead of because of A.J Wrangling over the captain’s armband, Thibaut Courtois, who left the Belgian goal early, is unbeaten.

The first group: Haaland succeeded twice in front of Moll

In his second cap for Cyprus, Joel Moll lost again. The former Aarau and GCC goalkeeper had to be defeated twice by Erling Haaland in Oslo. Etoile scored first from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 (56th) and then doubled four minutes later with a assist from Martin Odegaard to make it 3-0. For Haaland it was 23 and 24 in the 25th international, and Norway won the third European Championship qualifier for the first time.