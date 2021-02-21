Biden begins returning to the Paris climate agreement

F + newsletter Get recommendation from our editors every Friday at 12 noon with the best articles you can read in full exclusively with your access to F + FAZ.NET.

At the same time, with a return to the Paris climate agreement, Biden planned more steps. This also includes revoking the Keystone XL pipeline construction permit to Canada. In addition, all parts of the government apparatus will be directed to identifying environmentally hostile political decisions by the Trump administration and taking appropriate steps. This also includes environmental standards for fuels and emissions.

The goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement is to limit climate change to below two degrees. So far, however, the states’ plans to save greenhouse gases are by no means sufficient to achieve the two-degree target. The impacts of the climate crisis are already being felt around the world – including rising sea levels, increased risks of droughts, heat waves, storms and severe floods, as well as melting glaciers and ice sheets at the poles or dying coral reefs.

Resistance against the US return to the Paris climate agreement immediately rose in the Senate. A group of Republican senators introduced a resolution requiring Biden to seek the approval of two-thirds of the House of Congress, as is the case with all international treaties. The Biden Democrats occupy half of the seats there. President Barack Obama did not present the Paris Agreement to the Senate at that time. He said it was part of the United Nations Convention that was ratified in 1992.

Biden comments on Trump’s message

Former President Donald Trump has stepped back from several policy guidelines on climate and environmental protection since taking office in January 2017. On the other hand, his successor, Joe Biden, has announced several times that he will rejoin Paris, tighten US climate goals and establish the goal of making the US economy climate neutral by 2050 – The bottom line is that no additional greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere. The European Union also wants to become climate neutral by 2050.

According to information from “CNN” television, Biden wanted to sign 17 executive orders on the first day of taking office. Biden also took the first steps in the fight against the coronavirus on Wednesday: For the next 100 days, he ordered that a mask be chosen in all places within the federal jurisdiction.

He also spoke to White House reporters about a message Trump left for him in the Oval Office. This was “generous,” but the new president didn’t say a word about the exact content. His predecessor had already left the capital for Florida that morning. It was his last outing as president. Until recently, he did not concede defeat in the 3 November elections.