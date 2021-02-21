Biden begins returning to the Paris climate agreement

aOn the first day as President of the United States, Joe Biden began the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement. As announced, the 78-year-old reversed one of the most controversial decisions of his predecessor Donald Trump in the first few hours of his term. Biden signed a similar UN document in Washington on Wednesday. This must be filed with the world organization on the same day. That would make the United States a formal part of the treaty again 30 days later.
Washington formally withdrew from the landmark United Nations Convention to Limit Climate Change in early November – one year after the U.S. government officially announced its departure. The United States has the second highest greenhouse gas emissions in the world after China, with a much smaller population. Biden says he wants America to be a leading country in the fight against global warming.
The new president has confirmed several times recently in the White House that he wants to hold a climate summit of major economic powers in his first 100 days in office. The fact that the new government wants to focus specifically on combating the climate crisis is also demonstrated by Biden’s personal decision: With former Secretary of State John Kerry, a political mogul takes over as the Special Envoy for Climate on the National Security Council for the White House.