Mercedes is planning a big upgrade package for the Silverstone GP

The updates that have been used since the Monaco GP have played a big part in the upward curve of the form. Mercedes said goodbye to its Zeropod side boxes, and there were also significant changes to the lower part of the chassis.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at least want to be able to fight for victories during the season. The next step is planned for home racing: the W14 will be equipped with a “major” upgrade for the British Grand Prix.

This was confirmed by team boss Toto Wolff after the Canadian Grand Prix. The reason for this is the lessons learned from the missions in the revamped package. “We’ve learned a lot since we changed the concept design a bit,” says the Austrian.

“There should be some decent steps in the next four races,” Wolff told Motorsport.com. Simulation results are now better understood than previously understood.

“This has been a problem in the last year and a half,” admits the Mercedes team boss. “Now we’re seeing huge performance increases in the wind tunnel. We understand better what a car should be like at speed and what a setup should look like.”

However, the Austrian dashed hopes of an early attack on Red Bull. “It’s encouraging that we’re not too far off. But don’t forget Max is navigating the front. Maybe not quite, but he’s taking it easy.”

"The gap between us and Red Bull is still too big for Max under pressure. How big is the gap now, a tenth per lap? It was still a lot," Wolff slams on the brakes in ecstasy.