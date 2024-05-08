Canada beat Austria in the World Cup test

Austria had some good moments in front of 7,000 spectators in Kagran and managed to keep defeat to the talented Canadian team within bounds.
It was the promised ice hockey spectacle. Despite inclement weather, 7,000 spectators turned out at Kagran’s Stifel Arena on Sunday for Austria’s World Cup training session against record world champions and defending champions Canada. They saw an Austrian team that was initially exhausted but fought bravely.
The Canadiens, led by young NHL star Connor Bedard, scored goals Ridley Greig (3rd) and Owen Power (6th) Very early in the lead. But the quality of the ice in the heated Vienna Arena was not suitable for the NHL stars, some of whom appeared already upset. Austria made its way into the game. In particular, the Austrian display storm around Minnesota legionnaire Marco Rossi, newly crowned Swiss champion Vinzenz Rohrer and Lukas Hadum ensured repeatedly good attacking works.
Hooper scored the famous goal 1:2
AUT were also rewarded for their efforts: after a shot from David Mayer, Mario Hooper made it 1-2 (15). Now there was a real atmosphere in the arena and some people were jumping in the stands despite their Canadian jerseys.
The Canadians’ individual class ultimately ensured clear success. Olin Zellweger (29.) And Dylan Cousins (37.) On the power play it increased to 4:1. Both teams had their chances in the final third, but only that Damon Severson He scored to make the final score 5-1 for Canada.
Leave for two days before traveling to Prague
Team leader Roger Bader He has to say goodbye to four players from the current team. The team has 48 hours of rest and will travel to Prague on Wednesday, where Denmark will be Austria’s first competitor in the World Cup on Saturday.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Young fisherman, 13 years old, fishing for England
News from American Sports – Bachmann’s first scoreless appearance in the United States of America – Lakers remain in the race – Sports
Oli Kinsdale keeps a clean sheet in England C’s win over Nepal