Canada beat Austria in the World Cup test

Austria had some good moments in front of 7,000 spectators in Kagran and managed to keep defeat to the talented Canadian team within bounds.

It was the promised ice hockey spectacle. Despite inclement weather, 7,000 spectators turned out at Kagran’s Stifel Arena on Sunday for Austria’s World Cup training session against record world champions and defending champions Canada. They saw an Austrian team that was initially exhausted but fought bravely.

The Canadiens, led by young NHL star Connor Bedard, scored goals Ridley Greig (3rd) and Owen Power (6th) Very early in the lead. But the quality of the ice in the heated Vienna Arena was not suitable for the NHL stars, some of whom appeared already upset. Austria made its way into the game. In particular, the Austrian display storm around Minnesota legionnaire Marco Rossi, newly crowned Swiss champion Vinzenz Rohrer and Lukas Hadum ensured repeatedly good attacking works.

Hooper scored the famous goal 1:2

AUT were also rewarded for their efforts: after a shot from David Mayer, Mario Hooper made it 1-2 (15). Now there was a real atmosphere in the arena and some people were jumping in the stands despite their Canadian jerseys.