Why does the cost of success in the lower leagues of English football continue to rise?

Jeff Thompson knows that there are a lot of people who want to buy what he has to sell. Phone calls and emails over the past few weeks have left no room for doubt. This isn't really surprising. There are few industries with the appeal or prestige of English football, and Mr Thompson has a part of it.

Admittedly, it's a relatively small piece: South Shields Club, a team he has owned for nearly a decade, operates in the sixth tier of English football, several levels below, and a number of worlds away, from the dazzling light and international allure of the Premier League. But although his team may be small, Thompson believes it is, at least, as ideally placed to achieve as profitable a minor-league English football club as it could possibly hope for.

South Shields gained four promotions to higher leagues during his nine years as chairman. The team owns its stadium. Mr. Thompson spent large sums of money updating the bathrooms, club store and private boxes. There is a thriving youth academy and an active charity. “We did most of the heavy lifting,” Mr. Thompson said.

After a cancer scare last year prompted him to reevaluate his priorities, Mr Thompson reluctantly decided he had to “hand the baton” to someone else.