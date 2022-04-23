Former professional David Ferrer writes it in the Goat Debate

Roger Federer (40), Rafael Nadal (35) and Novak Djokovic (34) have dominated the ATP Tour for years. Together, the “Big Three” won 61 Grand Slam titles.
The basics in brief
- David Ferrer (40) ended his career as a professional tennis player in 2019.
- The former world number three has won a total of 24 championships in her career.
- In an interview he talked about Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Who is the best tennis player of all time? Fans have been arguing for years over which professional will go down in history as the “Goat”.
Roger Federer (40), Rafael Nadal (35) and Novak Djokovic (34) have dominated the Tour for years. They are considered the “Big Three”.
Who is the best tennis player of all time?
In terms of Grand Slam titles, Nadal (21 wins) is currently a hair ahead. Federer and Djokovic shine on the Spaniard’s heels with 20 major wins each.
David Ferrer, longtime professional and former opponent of the Three, speaks in an interview about his former contractors.
The battle between Nadal and Djokovic
He really didn’t want to think about when the Three Era would end. Instead, he likes to enjoy the time, Ferrer tells “La Vanguardia.”
Of course, the 40-year-old cheers his compatriot. “I like that Rafa is the best at the moment. I think the fight will be between him and Djokovic,” Ferrer said.
And Federer? “I’m not saying that Roger can’t win major slams again. But it’s now two years without real competition,” the former third world seed confirms.
He lost 17 times to “Feddie”.
Ferrer says, the Swiss will not be ranked in return and will have to play against strong players. “It exhausts you physically.”
By the way, the former player knows Federer well. The two played each other 17 times on the tour, most recently in Canada in 2017. Curiosity: David Ferrer couldn’t win a single match.
Fidi has been recovering from another knee surgery for months. He’s now working on his comeback — and says he hopes to be back in the fall.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”