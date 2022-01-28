Olympic Games – host Xi Putin and other leaders at the Winter Games – Sports

BEIJING (AFP) – Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of state to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday that Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics from Feb. 4-6, and will also host a welcome banquet for foreign heads of state, government leaders, members of royal families and heads of state. international organizations.

In addition to Putin, the guest list also includes the presidents of Poland, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Egypt. It is said that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, will also travel to Beijing. In addition to IOC President Thomas Bach, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization are also expected to attend.

The US government has announced that it will boycott the Games diplomatically due to the human rights situation. Australia, Canada, Great Britain and New Zealand joined.

