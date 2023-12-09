December 9, 2023

Live broadcast: Thon and Sion fight for the Challenge League throne

Eileen Curry December 9, 2023 2 min read

Thon – Zion 1:1

Dechy Challenge League Round 17 Season 23/24

08/12/2023

No winner in Challenge League top-flight match: Thun and Sion drew 1-1 in the top-flight match. Thanks to the points win, the Falaise defended their lead in the standings.

FC Sion defended their place at the top of the table thanks to a draw in the Bernese Oberland and remain two points ahead of Thun. In the end, they both seemed to be able to get along at one point on that cold, wet evening.

The first and currently only chaser got off to the better start and took the lead through Daniel dos Santos after a strong start for a quarter of an hour. The young Portuguese player scored his sixth goal of the season after a great match. Before the end of the first half, Theo Berdais equalized with a goal from Dejan Surjic’s header against the crossbar.

Thon Dos Santos shooting star: “I’m very grateful to play for the U-21 national team”

08/12/2023

Schaffhausen paves the way

Schaffhausen won the cellar match against Baden 2-0 for the first time in two months. Schaffhausen has not won since October 6 and is without a win in five matches, but after the victory over Baden, the bottom team is now just two points behind the second-bottom side of Aargau. Agustin Gonzalez and Orgis Bungaku’s penalty kick made things clear before the end of the first half.

Schaffhausen – Baden 2: 0

Dechy Challenge League Round 17 Season 23/24

See also  Suderburger Alessandro Otte on his soccer scholarship in the USA

08/12/2023

Small win for Newnes Stadium

Nyony Stadium improved to third place thanks to a 1-0 win over Vaduz.

Nunes Stadium – Vaduz 1-0

Dechy Challenge League Round 17 Season 23/24

08/12/2023

Telegrams:

Thon – Sion 1: 1 (1: 1). – 5076 spectators. – Real Saint-Germain – Goals: 16. Daniel Dos Santos 1:0. 35. Bardayah 1:1.

Neon – Vaduz 1:0 (1:0). – S.R. Kovanagh. – Goal: 4. Strohbach 1-0. – Comments: Yellow and red card No. 92 against Weser (Vaduz). 64. Omirajic (Nyon) saves a penalty kick from Julliard.

Schaffhausen – Baden 2:0 (2:0). – Real Mandash. – Goals: 14. Gonzalez 1-0. 43. Bungaku (penalty kick) 2:0.

Goals of the match between Thon and Sion in the video

Minute 35: Pardais equalizes for Sion

08/12/2023

Minute 17: Dos Santos puts Thon in front

08/12/2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

History, players, successes, goals – all important information

December 8, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

UK Athletics reported record losses but stayed afloat by renegotiating its Nike kit deal

December 8, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

USA national team: history, players, titles, goals

December 8, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Business with USA is making waves in Australia

December 9, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Erasmus in the UK despite Brexit?

December 9, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Scientists describe a fascinating group of plant fungi that are dynamic in evolution!

December 9, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Live broadcast: Thon and Sion fight for the Challenge League throne

December 9, 2023 Eileen Curry