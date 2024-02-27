February 28, 2024

Bronze instead of fourth place as a goal – Valeeva case: Canada leads TAS – Sports

Eileen Curry February 27, 2024 5 min read
Even two years after the Beijing Olympics, the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valeeva, who was banned for doping, has not yet been closed.

After winning gold

The Russian team around Kamila Walieva (far left).

Images imago/SNA

The Canadian Figure Skating Team for the 2022 Winter Games, Skate Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), have appealed to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) against the International Figure Skating Union (ISU) classification.

The ISU decided on 30 January not to disqualify Russia from the team competition despite Valeeva's four-year ban. The ISU only revoked Wallefa's classification. This led to the decline of the Russians from gold to bronze. The Canadians remain in fourth place and now want the bronze medal on the green table. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must award the medals accordingly.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the national figure skating federation TAS called for Beijing's rankings to be restored. “As the proceedings are still at an early stage, it cannot be determined when the hearing will be held, if it will be held at all,” Lausanne-based TASS said.


