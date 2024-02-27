Lauren Hemp brace helps England to another friendly win

Lauren Hemp He also scored two goals in the first half England beats Italy 5-1 in the second match of a doubleheader in southern Spain to their friends.

Four days after defeating Austria 7-2 at the Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras, the Lionesses began to cruise to another crushing victory with Lottie Wobin Moi heading in her first international goal in the first few seconds.

Hemp then added two tries, the second an excellent header, to put England three goals ahead after the half-hour mark.

Michela Cambiaggi pulled one back for Italy in stoppage time in the first half before the substitutions Ella ton And Rachel Daly Continue the route after the break.

Following such a positive start to the calendar year, England's next fixture is the opening qualifier for Euro 2025 in April, as Sarina Wegman's side begin the defense of the title they won on home soil in 2022.

Having made five changes to her starting line-up since the Austria game, Wegman saw England start in similar fashion, taking the lead again in the opening moments.

This time it came even faster Alicia RussoEnd of the third minute against the Austrians, with a header from Wobin Moi Alex GreenwoodA corner kick in the first minute to break England's scoring duck.

Lotte Woobin Moi scored her first international goal (Zach Goodwin/PA)

Wubben-Moy saw another header go around the post Laura Giuliani Shortly after before the Lionesses' lead was extended in somewhat fortuitous circumstances after another Greenwood corner kick.

the Manchester city The defender's pass in the 21st minute was met by Giuliani's punch and Aurora Galli tried to clear the ball, but it hit Hemp and went into the net.

After Giuliani caught the hit on Grace Clinton and Niamh Charles I breathed a sigh of relief as I tried to pass through Mary Earp It was intercepted by Cambiaggi but the ball went out of play, and Hemp made it 3-0 in the 34th minute with a stunning header when she connected with Georgia StanwayCross.

Wegman's side pressed for more with Greenwood's free-kick shot wide and Giuliani denied Chloe Kelly and Rousseau before first-half stoppage time saw Earps called for obstruction. Sophia Cantori shot, then was defeated when England lost the ball near his own penalty area and Cambiaggi scored.

Lauren James was one of two players brought on in the second half, and her effort was saved from outside the penalty area by Giuliani in the 64th minute.

Five minutes later, James latched on to a long ball from Greenwood, and crossed from the left for Toone – from the same bench – Manchester United The player finished his shot with his side foot.

There was a chance for Earps when her kick went straight to Cantor and passed to Cambiaggi, who could only shoot wide from a good position.

England then punished an Italian error in the 79th minute when the newly introduced Daly pounced on a back pass, took the ball past Giuliani and scored to make it 5-1.

James almost added a sixth goal in the final minutes, as Giuliani did a good job of blocking her shot.