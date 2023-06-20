Former World Cup and European Cup mascots

There have been mascots in football for a long time, they are good luck charms for teams. We have all the previous European Championships and World Cup mascots here for you.
Mascots exist in a wide variety of areas: they are used in companies, as an advertising product, for a city, region, event or institution. The name comes from the French “mascotte” and describes a person, animal, or object that is a good luck charm.
This is why there are mascots at many sporting events: Clubs or sporting events have lucky charms, often animals, cartoon characters, or other fantasy creatures. Same with soccer. Here we present all the mascots that have been used in past world and European football tournaments.
Former mascots of the European Football Championship
the DFB Introducing the new mascots for the UEFA European Football Championship 2024. These have been around since 1980. Lucky charms can basically be anything. Mostly they moved merrily back and forth between humans, animals, and everything in between. Here you will find all amulets soccer tournament Even today.
- mascot “pinocchio”, Italy1980
This mascot is designed after the well-known wooden Pinocchio character, based on the children’s book by Carlo Collodis.
- mascot “benoFrance, 1984
The rooster is considered, among other things, the heraldic animal of France and is usually depicted ready for battle. Benno Deck is happy and wears the national colors of France. Part of it looks like a beret logo.
- mascot “Bernie”, BR Germany1988
Bernie is the name of a soccer-crazy bunny from West Germany. He wears the colors black, red and gold and has long ears tied at the back with a hair band.
- mascot Rabbit, Sweden, 1992
Sweden has also chosen the rabbit as its mascot – this time dressed in blue and yellow.
- mascot “Goaliath”, England1996
The Lion Goaliath wears England’s colors of white and blue and leans casually on a soccer ball with one leg, according to the motto: “Let’s play!”
- mascot “Benelucky”, Belgium And Holland2000
This lion has it all, because it has horns and a devil’s tail! With his hair colored in the colors of the two countries’ flags, he looks happy, but also crazy.
- mascot “Kinas“, Portugal2004
Kinas is a Portuguese boy wearing a soccer jersey with a wide smile on his face.
- mascot “Trix and Flex”, Austria And Switzerland2008
The soccer-playing twins Trix and Flex are all white and red.
- mascot “Slavek and Slavko”, Poland and Ukraine2012
Slavik and Slavko are twins who play football in their national colours.
- mascot “Super Victor”, France, 2016
Super Victor is a hooded, tied-up superhero who plays soccer. Perhaps a reference to the fact that players on the field sometimes perform stunts as well.
- mascot “skelzy”, Europe2020
Skelze is a boy with the “EURO 2020” crest on his chest. His skill: free kick.
- mascotAnd Germany2024
At the European Championships in Germany, the mascot was a teddy bear, this time also wearing tights. The cute little animal doesn’t have a name yet. Currently, you can choose between Albart, Bärnardo, Bärnheart, or Herzi von Bär.
These are the mascots of the World Cup
when world Cup of football There have been mascots for men since 1966, often boys like the lucky charm, animals like roosters and cats and even armadillos, or – you read that correctly – an orange, which is the national jersey From Spain wears.
Here you will find all the mascots that have been in the men’s World Cup so far:
- mascot “Willy”, England1966
Designed by children’s book author Reg Hoy, the mascot is a lion holding a union jack on its chest. There was also a Bill Titcombe comic and a song about mascot Lonnie Dunigan.
- mascot “Juanito”, Mexico1970
The boy, named Juanito, wears the national jersey of Mexico and a decidedly sombrero on his head.
- mascot “Tip and Click” Germany1974
The two boys, Tipp and Tap, wear the German national jersey. One bears the letter “WM”, and the other bears the year 74 on the jersey. The two are named after the selection process children use before a soccer game to decide who gets to pick the team members first: the captains of the two teams put one foot in front of the other and walk towards each other. Whoever touches the opponent’s foot chooses first – or last.
- mascot “gauchito”, Argentina1978
The boy, Gauchito, wears the national jersey of Argentina and owns a soccer ball. “Argentina 78” is also written on his cap.
- mascot naranjito, Spain1982
Naranjito is not a boy this time, but a cheerful orange in the national jersey of Spain. Of course, the mascot also wears cleats and has a soccer ball.
- mascot “antiquities”, Mexico1986
A vegetable can do what a fruit can do: pique is a slender jalapeno that wears not only Mexico’s national jersey, but also a mustache and an oversized sombrero.
- mascot “Goodbye,” Italy1990
Amulets are also available digitally. The graphic, stylized as a soccer player in the national colors of Italy, has been designed entirely on the computer for the first time.
- mascot “He hits”, United States of America1994
Dogs also love to chase balls. The Striker mascot is a furry brown dog with a large muzzle who wears a US jersey.
- mascot “Photix”, France, 1998
As the heraldic animal of France, the Footix is a rooster that embodies the joy of football rather than the fighting spirit: he holds a ball in his hands and at the same time represents the French national colors of blue, white and red.
- mascot “The Spheres (Ato, Kaz, and Nik)”, Japan And South Korea2002
Both Japan and South Korea have a trio of computer-animated character mascots: the Spheriks are coach Ato in yellow, soccer player Kaz in purple and teammate Nik in blue.
- mascot “Goleo VI and Pill”, Germany2006
Good humored stuffed lion Julio VI in a German soccer jersey has a talking soccer friend in Bale.
- mascot “zakumi”, South Africa2010
Cheetah Zakumi wears full soccer gear and also has evil green hair. “South Africa 2010” written on his shirt.
- mascot “volco”, Brazil2014
The fulico is an armadillo because it is most common in Brazil. However, unlike the football mascot, they do not have a yellow fur or blue shell in the colors of the national flag of Brazil.
- mascot “zabivaka”, Russia2018
The wolf wears the national colors of Russia and wears ski goggles.
- mascot “defective” The State of Qatar2022
The word “player” means “talented player”. The fictional figure wears white and happily kicks a soccer ball.
