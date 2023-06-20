News from the teams – Accusation of racism: two matches canceled – Sports

legend: It was said that he was racially abused.

Michael Boxall.

Imago/Buildberian



Allegations against Arab teams: abandoned matches in Austria

The test match between Qatar and New Zealand in Vienna was halted after 45 minutes due to a racist off-track. Michael Boxall is said to have been racially abused by a Qatari player. “Since no formal action has been taken, the team no longer agrees to compete in the second half,” the federation said. New Zealand led 1-0 at that point.

According to Irish sources, a similar incident occurred during a friendly match between Ireland U21 and Kuwait U22, which was also played in Austria (in Bad Radkersburg/Styria). On the other hand, the Kuwaiti Federation claimed that the match was canceled due to “excessive intensity and tension between the players.”

Mexico: Another change of coach

Diego Coca’s tenure as Mexico coach ended after 4 months. Jaime Lozano will take charge of the next Gold Cup. Under the leadership of Argentine Coca, the Mexicans were eliminated in the group stage in the World Cup in Qatar. Last week they lost 3-0 to the United States in the Nations League semi-finals.



