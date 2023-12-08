UK Athletics reported record losses but stayed afloat by renegotiating its Nike kit deal

Laura Muir won the women’s 1500m at the 2022 Birmingham Diamond Meet which cost the UK nearly £800,000 for the stage. ( Getty Images)

The deficit is more than double the loss recorded in 2021-22 and comes just two years after the UK secured £2.2 million in cash reserves.

UK Athletics has revealed an annual loss of £3.7 million just seven months before the Paris Olympics.

The British governing body for the Games’ most popular sport needed to renegotiate a deal with kit sponsor Nike to avoid bankruptcy. UKA boss Ian Beattie said: “The accounts at 31 March will show net liabilities of £3.2m. This is clearly not sustainable going forward.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland enjoyed their best World Championship performance since 1993 just over three months ago. Ten medals in Budapest, including golds for heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and men’s 1500m star Josh Kerr, took them to seventh place in the world table. However, this paper successfully filled in the cracks in the house where hosting events accounted for £2 million of the total losses.

The Birmingham Diamond League, the test event for the Commonwealth Games, suffered losses of nearly £800,000. The in-house world tour lost about half a million.

Beattie continued: “We expect a loss of £1.6 million for this year, 2023-24.” “And a loss of £400,000 for next year, 2024-25 – and then moving to a break-even position in 2025-26. But we have a reasonable expectation that the company is still viable and we have spoken to insolvency practitioners to make sure we are right on this.

The source of this confidence is UKA’s long-term kit deal with Nike which has been extended until 2040 and renegotiated to pay a significant chunk up front. It allowed the organization to close the financial year with £6.5 million in cash in the bank.

“There’s a big difference between what a profit loss account shows and what a cash position does,” Beattie added. “The reason we are confident about this is because we have a strong cash position that gives us time to return to profitability before we run out of cash.

“If every organization that had net liabilities gave up and went into bankruptcy, we probably wouldn’t have as many football clubs or anything else because that’s where they are.

“But as long as they continue to have access to cash that allows them to be sure that they can repay their creditors, look to the foreseeable future, and have a reasonable expectation of that changing.





“We can and are expected to move forward on this basis and that is where we are.”

UKA lacks sponsorship revenue and a broadcast contract, meaning that while 50,000 tickets were sold for the Diamond League meeting in London in July, the event cost the governing body almost £500,000.

Bosses insist funding for the Paris Games remains limited, but unless everyone in the sport wakes up to the need to build track and field’s profile, the future is bleak.