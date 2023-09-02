Diamond League in Xiamen – Coleman and Mahocic inspire the best annual performances in the world – Sports

Christian Coleman (USA) equaled the annual world best in the 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Xiamen, China.

Jaroslava Mahocic (UK) wins convincingly in the high jump, and there is revenge at the World Championships in the men’s 800 metres.

There are no Swiss athletes to begin with.

On the train

American Christian Coleman presented highlights of the meeting in Xiamen. The 27-year-old, who finished fifth at the world championships, won the 100 meters in 9.83 seconds. In doing so, it equaled the world’s best time of the year. Noah Lyles won the world title this time. Overall, the race was fast. Keeshan Thompson (JAM) was just two hundredths behind Coleman in 9.85 seconds. Fred Curley finished third with a time of 9.96 seconds.

The athletes also ran a very fast race over 800 metres. Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi has managed to take revenge on Marco Arup (CAN). At the World Championships he had to fall behind, but now he won the race in 1:43.20 minutes, four hundredths ahead of Arup. Both athletes achieved new personal bests. Frenchman Benjamin Robert (FRA) completed the podium.

Kirani James (GRD) has also managed to rehabilitate herself. At the World Cup he was excluded from the final, but now he is able to celebrate victory at the Diamond League meeting a day after his 31st birthday. The 2012 Olympic champion ran a preseason best of 44.38 seconds, finishing ahead of Quincy Hall (USA), the bronze medalist in Budapest, in the photo finish.

In the oval

World champion Jaroslava Mahocic also triumphed in China. While the Ukrainian won the World Cup in Budapest with a height of 2.01 metres, she had a better win in Xiamen. With a jump of 2.02 metres, she set a new meet record and equaled the world’s annual best. She won against Lea Apostolovski (Slovakia) and Eleanor Patterson (Australia), who jumped 1.92 metres.

The Chinese crowd celebrated his home victory in the discus throw. With her final attempt at 67.41 metres, Bin Feng overtook Croatian Sandra Perkovic (67.32 metres). Surprise world champion Laulauga Tausaga from the USA had to settle for third place.