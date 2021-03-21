No more quarantine after returning from Great Britain and Ireland

There has been a new movement in the problem of laying off soccer professionals before the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. By removing Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) list of virus variant regions, many players from German clubs can now compete for their national teams in matches in former danger zones.

Until the announcement of the new RKI assessment, several clubs banned their players from traveling to matches in the UK and Irish Island due to the associated quarantine commitment upon returning to Germany.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski now has the opportunity to play in England, as does his compatriot Krzysztof Piatic of Herta Football Club.

Lewandowski’s teammate David Alaba may play for Austria in Scotland, and national teammate Sasa Kallagdzic of Stuttgart FC had already secured a permit on Saturday.

The Borussia Monchengladbach duo Stefan Linner and Valentino Lazaro can also be used in the Alpine Republic. Norway now also assumes that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be allowed to play for the Scandinavians in the match over Gibraltar. The Bundesliga professionals are already options for the Czech Republic in the match in Wales.