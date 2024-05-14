After the harsh defeat against Switzerland

© Sports Report

After a bitter 6:5 defeat to Switzerland on Sunday, Austria is still without points, but has achieved impressive results Show that we have now reached the World Cup. Tuesday evening, at 8:20pm live on ORF SPORT+, there will now be a duel with defending champion Canada.

We did some things much better than we did against Denmark. Coach Roger Badr said, praising his team’s performance against his compatriots: “We showed the players what they had to be different and they executed it brilliantly.” The team president said that the 5:6 match was one of the best in recent years, compared to the 2:1 win over the Czech Republic after a penalty shootout in Tampere (Finland) two years ago.

Five of the six goals conceded by Austria were conceded when outnumbered. “The fact that we had to take so many penalty kicks also has to do with the quality of some players like Jozy and Hischier,” Roger Bader explained. With Canada, he now awaits the next opponent who is at least as good.

The world record champion’s roster is stacked with NHL stars and includes Andre Tourigny, the man who won gold with the Maple Leafs last year. Canada is led by John Tavares, who won an Olympic gold medal with the team in 2014.

Against the homeland of ice hockey, the goal is to continue to push the straightforward, simple game. The team will also be strengthened by Timo Nickel, who joined the national team on Sunday morning in Prague. You can also rely on support in the stands. Once again, a few hundred red, white and red fans are expected. If everything goes perfectly together, perhaps we can create another sensation like exactly 20 years ago in Prague with a 2-2 draw.

