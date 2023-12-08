USA national team: history, players, titles, goals

Homepage Sports soccer

from: Andreas Abetz

The USA national team before an international match in March 2022. (File photo) © VWPics/Imago Images

After failing so far at the World Championships, the United States has won the Continental Cup several times. All about the history of the US national team.

Washington, DC – The United States of America is a sports-loving country. Although soccer plays only a minor role in the United States alongside other national sports, the country is one of the founders of ball sports. There hasn’t been much success yet. Also a sensation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Establishment of the American national team

The first soccer club in the USA was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 1862. This makes the club older than the British Football Association (FA). It is not known what rules the Boston Oneida Football Club played under. Experts assume modification of today’s game.

United States Soccer Federation (USSF) 1913 August 20, 1961 vs. Sweden (2-3 win) Gold Cup winner (1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2021), World Cup semi-finalist (1930) Coby Jones (164 games) Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey (57 goals) As of December 22, 2022

In the early 1880s, the first matches were played according to FA guidelines in the United States. After the founding of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) in 1913, the US national team played its first international match in 1916. The Soccer Boys won their debut 3-2 over Sweden.

US National Team: Participations in the World Cup

The United States achieved its best result in the World Cup in 1930, when it reached the semi-finals. The best performance was followed by a long decline. With the exception of the 1950 World Cup, where it ended after the preliminary round, it took the USA 40 years to qualify for another World Cup final round. World Cup 90 in Italy brought the ball back to the United States. Four years later, the United States was invited to the World Cup. Their country’s World Cup dream was shattered in the round of 16, where they lost to eventual world champions Brazil.

In the 2002 World Cup finals in South Korea and Japan, the final destination was only the quarter-finals. Although the Americans were superior on the pitch for long periods and also had better scoring chances, Germany won 1-0. Oliver Kahn’s outstanding performance was the guarantee of victory by a narrow margin.

They reached the knockout stage again at the 2010 World Championships in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil. Both times the United States was among the top 16 teams. After the USA narrowly missed out on qualifying for Russia, things are back on track for the Stars and Stripes in 2022.

The US National Team: Winner of the Gold Cup, and its successes in Copa America

In the World Cup, the United States has never made it past the semifinals. However, things look different in the continental region. In the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the competition to determine the best team from North and Central America and the Caribbean, the United States is one of the title contenders year after year. The USA is the most successful team in the Gold Cup behind Mexico.

The United States has been invited to the Copa America several times and hosted it in 2016. With the support of their fans, the team reached the semifinals, where they lost to Argentina 4-0. The Americans reached the top four of the Copa America in 1995. At that time, they beat the Argentine national team 3-0 during the group stage.

Sung by “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Just reading the words “O!” “Say Can You See” echoes in your head to the tune of the most famous national anthem in the world: the National Anthem of the United States. Americans are known for their patriotic attitude and love for their country. Pride in one’s country is evident at sporting events when the entire stadium supports the US National Team In singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the top of their lungs.

The victory of American soldiers over the British in 1812 is sung in four verses. Because the third and fourth verses contain some strong hostility toward Britain, these are no longer considered part of the American national anthem. Currently, only the first verse of the American national anthem is sung at official events.