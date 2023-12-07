Pickleball is a sport originating in the United States of America. Millions of people break into the clubs – young and old, beginners and advanced. The sport of bribery also reached Schleswig-Holstein. The history of Pickleball is now written in Rendsburg.

Nobles. The fastest growing sport in the United States – Pickleball. The number of courthouses in American cities is on the rise. He invests in superstars like Tom Brady, Dirk Nowitzki, and LeBron James. There has been an American professional league since 2023. About ten million people in the United States are said to regularly play racquetball in clubs. The noise is slowly but surely reaching Germany. Just like on the outskirts of Rendsburg, where something historic happened on Monday evening: Elsdorfer SV travels to neighboring SSV Nübbel – for the region’s first unofficial ‘away match’.