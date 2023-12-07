December 7, 2023

Round of 16 in the German Cup – Dortmund fails against Stuttgart – The Saarbrücken fairy tale continues – Sports

Eileen Curry December 7, 2023 5 min read
Round of 16 in the German Cup – Dortmund fails against Stuttgart – Saarbrücken’s fairy tale continues – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. International periodicals

  3. Current article

Contents

Dortmund says goodbye to the German Cup. Third-tier team Saarbrücken also eliminated Frankfurt after Bayern.

legend:

One man’s suffering is another man’s joy

Stuttgart celebrates reaching the quarter-finals, and the Dortmund duo Hummels and Koppel are stunned.

Imago/Noah Fidel

For Dortmund, the German Cup ends early in the round of 16. BVB did not progress quickly at all in Stuttgart and lost 2-0 in keeping with their performance. Serho Geraci beat Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Koppel in the 55th minute to make the score 1-0, then substitute Silas added two goals (78).

Meanwhile, Saarbrücken’s fairy tale has been enriched with another chapter in the 2023/24 German Cup. The 11th-placed team in the third league created the following sensation 5 weeks after beating Bayern Munich. In the round of 16, the underdog team succeeded in eliminating Frankfurt with a score of 2-0. Kai Broncker (64′) and Luca Kerber (79′) turned the Ludwigspark Stadium into a hospital for the insane with their goals after the break – again.

Leverkusen is doing its job

Bayer Leverkusen had fewer problems at home to second division club Paderborn. ‘Werkself’ (with Granit Xhaka) was already 2-0 ahead after 28 minutes. Four minutes later, Paderborn’s pass in the 83rd minute made it 3-1.



  1. Sports

  2. International periodicals

  3. Current article

Most read articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





See also  ATP 1000 Championships in Rome - Next work: Wawrinka fights a duel with Djokovic - Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Brignone wins RTL in Canada

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

The Big Tennis Revolution: Will Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles soon become history?

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Canada and America withdraw from the Winter Deaf Olympics – Dovecote

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

In the UK, customers are scanned in real time when they shop

December 7, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

USA Women’s Basketball: The best entertainment in Las Vegas

December 7, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Brain transplants and artificial intelligence are restoring the ability to speak to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients

December 7, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Round of 16 in the German Cup – Dortmund fails against Stuttgart – The Saarbrücken fairy tale continues – Sports

December 7, 2023 Eileen Curry