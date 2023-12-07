Round of 16 in the German Cup – Dortmund fails against Stuttgart – The Saarbrücken fairy tale continues – Sports

Dortmund says goodbye to the German Cup. Third-tier team Saarbrücken also eliminated Frankfurt after Bayern.

legend: One man’s suffering is another man’s joy

Stuttgart celebrates reaching the quarter-finals, and the Dortmund duo Hummels and Koppel are stunned.

For Dortmund, the German Cup ends early in the round of 16. BVB did not progress quickly at all in Stuttgart and lost 2-0 in keeping with their performance. Serho Geraci beat Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Koppel in the 55th minute to make the score 1-0, then substitute Silas added two goals (78).

Meanwhile, Saarbrücken’s fairy tale has been enriched with another chapter in the 2023/24 German Cup. The 11th-placed team in the third league created the following sensation 5 weeks after beating Bayern Munich. In the round of 16, the underdog team succeeded in eliminating Frankfurt with a score of 2-0. Kai Broncker (64′) and Luca Kerber (79′) turned the Ludwigspark Stadium into a hospital for the insane with their goals after the break – again.

Leverkusen is doing its job

Bayer Leverkusen had fewer problems at home to second division club Paderborn. ‘Werkself’ (with Granit Xhaka) was already 2-0 ahead after 28 minutes. Four minutes later, Paderborn’s pass in the 83rd minute made it 3-1.



