Brignone wins RTL in Canada

At the start in Sölden, Brignone was already in front in the first half, but fell to second place in the final. “I thought about that day, yes. I was told it shouldn’t happen anymore,” the 33-year-old said after winning her 22nd World Cup. Vlhova moved slightly closer to Shiffrin at the all-around World Cup, where she finished Second, with a difference of 64 points.

Italy’s Federica Brignone won the first two races of the women’s Ski World Cup giant slalom in Mont-Tremblant on Saturday. The Italian beat Slovakian Petra Vlhova (+0.21) and American Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.29). Two-time season winner Lara Gut-Bahrami from Switzerland came in fifth place. Franziska Gretsch ended up as the 11th best Austrian. There’s another giant slalom on the program on Sunday.

Gretsch finished eighth in the first half and ended up outside the top ten by 2.38 seconds: “Unfortunately, I’m not happy at all, but I’m happy to take this position with me. I had a really good start, showed very great body language. Then I couldn’t move Sled anymore.” She would like to be able to show her best skating one day – in both runs and from start to finish. Best on Sunday. “I really like the area. You can fully attack from start to finish. You have to ride the waves with your head.”

Stephanie Brunner and Katarina Liensberger were 16th at the 40th World Cup in Quebec. “There were a lot of difficulties at the top, I solved them very well tactically,” said Tyrolean Brunner. “I lost some time at the top.” Middle part. Then I tried to pay. It was an amazing feeling to see the green light shine. Some of the burden has been lifted.” Linsberger explained that setting the course requires brains. “It was important to drive with your mind, but with a full attack.”

Julia Shipp, seventh at Killington with her best career result, was no higher than 20th this time on the mostly flat slope. She noticed the failures ahead of her and approached the difficult area more cautiously at first. “It wasn’t that easy for me either. It was very difficult because of the snow, and I couldn’t really get going. The first round was good except for one mistake.” She will try to perform better on Sunday. Katharina Troup came in twenty-third place, and Elizabeth Kabaorer came in twenty-sixth place.

Ricarda Haaser (23rd in the first half) and Elsa Morzinger (29th) were eliminated in the final. Eight Austrians took part in the second round, and Katharina Huber (45th place) and Michaela Haider (50th place) were unable to make it there. The start of the first round was postponed by a quarter of an hour due to dense fog.