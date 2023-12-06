The Big Tennis Revolution: Will Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles soon become history?

Djokovic holds the current record with 24 Grand Slam titles. picture:

imago/zuma wire

Organizers and investors are planning the biggest revolution in tennis in years. Instead of four Grand Slam tournaments, 14 major events will define the annual calendar going forward. This is a report »The athlete».

no time? Blue News sums it up for you In tennis, secret discussions about renewing the status have been taking place for months. The plan is to finish this before the Australian Open.

Organizers want to group the 14 tournaments into a new distinct tour. These include the four Grand Slams, the nine Masters 1000 tournaments, and an event in Saudi Arabia.

With a new name, the Grand Slam records held by Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and company could soon become history.

One of the largest sports portals in Europe brings excitement to the world of tennis. how “The athlete» Reports that perhaps the biggest revolution in tennis is imminent. Accordingly, behind-the-scenes discussions are scheduled to take place that could lead to the cancellation of Grand Slam tournaments and the creation of a new Super Tour.

The idea: Instead of the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, Wimbledon and New York, there should be 14 major tennis events in the future. To achieve this, the organizers of the four major tournaments want to join forces with the organizers of the nine Master 1000 tournaments. A new tournament is scheduled to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the fourteenth event. In principle, the situation is similar to the tennis version of the Formula 1 World Championship. The Athletic refers to five sources involved in the negotiations and does not want to reveal their names.

“Positive” negotiations in Turin

She described the talks, which continued during the ATP Finals in Turin but have not yet concluded, as “progress” and “largely positive.” The aim is to provide a “final plan” for the upcoming negotiations at the Australian Open. How serious the organizers are is shown by the fact that the next three-year agreement with the tours has not yet been signed.

The reason for this move is that organisers, executives and top players in the sport agree that tennis in its current form is not working as it should. This includes a confusing tennis calendar for fans, a higher risk of athletes suffering from fatigue and the potential for additional income of several hundred million dollars.

The change in golf with the establishment of the LIV Golf Tour in Saudi Arabia raises additional concern. Such developments should put an end to tennis.

Will Grand Slam records soon become history?

What the situation can be called is still unclear. But it will give the next tennis generation the opportunity to chase new records. Older players like Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer will not be able to shake off their old Grand Slam records, but they will also face the risk of losing their luster in the coming years.

But “The Athletic” clarified that no final decision has been made on anything in this regard. Failure of the new premium tour and maintaining the Grand Slam ranking is still entirely possible.